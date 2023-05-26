Days after Supreme Court verdict, only one Bengali theatre screens ‘The Kerala Story,’ to good response

The ‘Kerala Story’ is now being shown at a theatre in Bongaon town in North 24 Parganas district close to the India-Bangladesh border, days after it was missing from Bengal’s movie theatres.

‘The Kerala Story’ elicited a positive response from the audience, an official of the Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA) told PTI.

The statement ‘narratives are based on fictional accounts’ is shown next to the movie when it is being screened in a theatre, according to PTI.

‘Sreema Cinema Hall on Ramnagar Road in Bongaon, around 75 km from Kolkata, is screening the movie. But we do not have knowledge whether any other theatre in the state is showing the film or not,’ according to the office-bearer of EIMPA, the leading organisation for owners and distributors of movie theatres in the eastern area, who spoke to PTI.

He claimed that as many as 60 movie theatres began allocating their showing times to other Bengali, Hindi, and English films after the state government outlawed the film. He noted that all movie theatres, with the exception of one, have stated they are unable to resume screening.

He claimed that despite having been given multiple opportunities, they had no interest in showing the movie.