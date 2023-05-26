Harley-Davidson unveils X440 Roadster in India: Details

Mumbai: Luxury American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson unveiled official images of the upcoming all-new X440 roadster. The new bike is manufactured Davidson in partnership Indian bike maker Hero MotoCorp. The bike will be launched in the Indian markets on July 4, 2023.

As per reports, the bike is likely to come with an oil-cooled 440cc engine option. The engine will deliver a maximum power of 19.72bhp and 27Nm of peak torque.

This motorbike will be equipped with dual rear shocks, upside-down front forks, and disc brakes on both wheels. It is expected that the motorcycle will come with a dual-channel ABS system and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.

As per reports, the company might introduce the bike at a price range between Rs. 2.50 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).