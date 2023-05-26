Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts film hits a roadblock due to writers’ strike

According to Variety, the ongoing writer’s strike in Hollywood has affected the production of Marvel’s upcoming film, Thunderbolts. The strike has caused a roadblock, leading to the delay of shooting for the Marvel film, which was originally scheduled to begin in Atlanta next month.

Thunderbolts will bring together characters from various Marvel projects, including Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and the upcoming Captain America installment titled New World Order. The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, with the script written by Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Beef, based on an initial draft by Eric Pearson.

Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are expected to reprise their Marvel characters in Thunderbolts. Additionally, there will be new cast members joining the project.

The release date for Marvel’s Thunderbolts is set for July 26, 2024.

In the broader scope of Marvel’s Phase 5 films, Blade is also facing delays due to the ongoing writer’s strike. Members of the Writers Guild of America initiated the strike after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The strike, which started on May 2, has led to the suspension of numerous productions throughout the entertainment industry. The writers are demanding improved streaming residuals and minimum staffing regulations for TV productions, among other requests.