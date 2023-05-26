SC declines to overturn Calcutta HC ruling permitting CBI, ED to investigate school jobs controversy

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to overturn the Calcutta High Court’s order directing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to question Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in relation to the West Bengal school jobs scandal. The Supreme Court overturned the Calcutta High Court’s decision to fine senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee Rs 25 lakh.

‘Re-list in the week commencing July 10. Till the next date of listing, the imposition of the cost part by the impugned order shall remain stayed,’ the bench said.

Abhishek Banerjee was being investigated by the CBI and ED for his suspected involvement in irregularities in the hiring of teaching and non-teaching employees at government schools in West Bengal. In 2016, thousands of instructors were hired across Bengal’s educational system, according to the recruitment fraud.

On May 18, the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench maintained the bench’s earlier directive authorising the central agencies to examine Abhishek Banerjee on the scandal.

The CBI questioned the TMC leader about the scam on May 20 for more than nine hours. Banerjee claimed that the officers of the investigating agency wasted his time and efforts, but he insisted that he gave them his entire cooperation.

The agency’s summons came less than a day after the Calcutta High Court denied Banerjee’s motion to have a prior court ruling allowing investigation agencies including the CBI and ED to question him about the teacher recruitment scam case recalled.