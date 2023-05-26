Tropical Bliss: Passion Fruit Kulukki Sarbath Recipe

Transport yourself to the tropical paradise with this refreshing and tangy Passion Fruit Kulukki Sarbath. Originating from the southern state of Kerala in India, Kulukki Sarbath is a popular street beverage known for its vibrant flavors and unique presentation. The combination of sweet and tangy passion fruit, zesty lime, and a hint of mint makes this drink a delightful choice to beat the summer heat. With its beautiful colors and tropical taste, this recipe is sure to become a favorite among your friends and family. So, let’s dive into the recipe and bring a taste of Kerala’s street food culture right to your home!

Ingredients:

– 2 ripe passion fruits

– 2 limes

– 4 tablespoons sugar (adjust according to taste)

– A few fresh mint leaves

– 1 cup chilled water

– Ice cubes, as needed

– Salt, to taste

Instructions:

1. Cut the passion fruits in half and scoop out the pulp using a spoon. Transfer the pulp to a bowl and set it aside.

2. Squeeze the juice from the limes and keep it ready.

3. In a mixing bowl, add the passion fruit pulp, lime juice, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture becomes smooth.

4. Take a few fresh mint leaves and gently crush them in your palms to release the aroma. Add the crushed mint leaves to the passion fruit mixture and give it a quick stir.

5. Now, add chilled water to the mixture and mix everything together until well combined.

6. To serve, take a tall glass and fill it halfway with ice cubes. Pour the passion fruit kulukki sarbath over the ice, allowing it to chill further.

7. Optionally, you can garnish the drink with a sprig of fresh mint or a slice of lime for an extra touch of freshness.

8. Give the drink a gentle stir before sipping to combine the flavors.

9. Enjoy your homemade Passion Fruit Kulukki Sarbath and savor the tropical taste of Kerala’s street food culture!

Note: If you prefer a sweeter taste, you can adjust the amount of sugar accordingly. Feel free to experiment with the proportions of passion fruit and lime juice to suit your taste preferences.

Now, sit back, relax, and sip on this delightful and refreshing Passion Fruit Kulukki Sarbath. It’s the perfect beverage to brighten up your day and transport you to the sunny shores of Kerala!