Advanced e-gate system in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

The International Airport here has introduced an improved e-gate system to facilitate passenger’s journeys in order to establish a technologically advanced ecosystem that would deliver a seamless, consistent, and paperless customer experience. Passengers can access the Security Holding Area (SHA) after checking in by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates, according to the Airport administration. Six e-gates with QR code scanners have been installed in the airport’s domestic and international terminals pre-security hold areas. Previously, officials would examine boarding passes and accept passengers directly, the airport authority said in a press. Passengers will be able to speed up the check-in procedure and avoid long lines during peak hours, according to the announcement. E-gates will assist airlines track travelers within the terminal and improve airport security, according to the report.