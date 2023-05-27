BJP chairman in Karnataka says, ‘Try to ban RSS, Congress will burn to ashes’

Following Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks about outlawing the RSS and Bajrang Dal in the southern state, a new controversy has arisen. Nalin Kumar Kateel, the head of the BJP’s Karnataka branch, has responded to Priyank Kharge’s statement that his party is prepared to ban the Bajrang Dal if it attempts to disturb the peace in the state. Nalin Kateel predicted that Congress would ‘burn to ashes’ if it attempted to outlaw the Bajrang Dal or the RSS.

‘Priyank Kharge spoke about banning the RSS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a RSS swayamsevak and is in a central position. We are all swayamsevaks of the RSS. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and the Narasimharao government also tried to impose a ban on the RSS but couldn’t succeed,’ the Karnataka BJP president said.

‘Try to ban Bajrang dal and RSS, Congress will burn to ashes. It is better for Priyank Kharge to know about the history of the country. Priyank Kharge should mind his tongue,’ Nalin Kumar Kateel warned.