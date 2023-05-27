Lexus launches 2023 Lexus LC500H Luxury Coupe in India: price, features

Mumbai: Japanese luxury automaker Lexus launched its2023 Lexus LC500H Luxury Coupe in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom).

The LC500H is powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.5-liter V6 engine with an electric motor. The V6 engine is capable of delivering 295bhp of maximum power at 6,600rpm, while combined torque and power figures stand at 347Nm and 354bhp. It is mated with a 10-speed hybrid automatic gearbox. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The LC500H also features advanced technologies, such as Lexus’ advanced hybrid system, ensuring impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on power.

The car features an improved infotainment system as standard, which houses a Panoramic View Monitor that provides a 360-degree view of the surroundings,12.3-inch infotainment screen, a Takumi steering wheel suitable even for circuit driving, a leather shift knob, Mark Levinson 13-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual Bluetooth, and an additional Dark rose upholstery colour.

Safety features include8 sensor-controlled SRS airbags, an LED cornering lamp, run-flat tyres, and a pop-up engine hood system for pedestrian protection.