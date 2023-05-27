Lizard found in mid-day meal in West Bengal, 35 students fall ill

A lizard was found in a midday meal that up to 35 children consumed in the Bankura area of West Bengal.

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), popularly known as the Anganwadi centre, provided the lunch service.

After the students reported experiencing nausea and headaches, they were sent to a nearby hospital.

The mother of a little child found a lizard in the lentil dish when the students were given their mid-day lunch, it was found during the investigation. But by that point, roughly 35 kids had already finished their meals.