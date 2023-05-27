McLaren launched Artura supercar in India: price, features

Mumbai: British luxury car maker McLaren has launched its supercar named Artura Hybrid. The British company has opened first authorized dealership showroom in Mumbai last year. The Artura high-performance hybrid is offered at a price of Rs 5.09 crore (ex-showroom).

It comes with a 5-year warranty as standard. India is the 41st country in the world for McLaren to start the sales of the Artura.

Also Read: Official India launch date of Harley Davidson X 440 announced

The supercar gets four driving modes- E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. It is built on the all-new carbon fibre MCLA platform and has kerb weight of only 1489 kg.

The Artura equips a 3.0L V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine along with a lithium-ion battery pack with a combined power output of 671 bhp and peak torque of 720 Nm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed transmission. The supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3 seconds and can reach 200kmph from standstill in 8.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 330kmph.

The lithium-ion battery can be charged upto 80 percent in only 2.5 hours. In Pure EV mode, the supercar has a driving range of 31 km with a top speed of 130 kmph. The British brand claims that the Artura is the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever built with a 104g/km CO2 emissions and 4.6L/100 km mileage (WLTP certified).

The super fast sports car features Clubsport seats, collision warning, a lane departure warning system, McLaren Track telemetry, E-diff, and variable drift control, multi-functional steering wheel, and among others.