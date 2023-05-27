Nissan launches Magnite GEZA Special Edition in India: price, features

Mumbai: Nssan India has launched the Magnite GEZA Special Edition in the markets. The sub-compact SUV is priced at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition bookings started on May 19 at a token amount of Rs 11,000 across the country.

The sub-compact SUV is powered by a 72hp, 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Magnite Geza come in five colours: Onyx Black, Sandstone Brown, Storm White, Flare Garnet Red and Blade Silver.

The GEZA Special Edition comes packed with a high-resolution 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto. Other features include Premium JBL Speakers, Ambient Lighting with App-Based Controls, Rear Camera with Trajectory Guidelines and Shark Fin Antenna. The cabin can be availed in an optional beige colour upholstery.

Safety features include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). It has been awarded a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.

Nissan claims that it has the lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 35 paise/km (for 50,000 km). The SUV gets a standard warranty of 2 years/50,000 km which can be further extended upto 5 years/1 lakh km.