IPL 2023: BCCI announces prize money for teams

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the prize money for teams participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per reports, the prize money for teams this season is Rs 46.5 crore. The winner of IPL 2023 will get Rs 20 crore and the runners-up will get Rs 13 crore. Team in the third and fourth position will get Rs 7 crore.

The winners of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap will receive Rs 15 lakh each, the Emerging Player of the tournament will be awarded of Rs 20 lakh. The Most Valuable Player of the season will get a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh.

In the IPL 2023 final, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams had met during Qualifier and CSK won the match. A win for CSK will take them to five IPL, the joint-most by a team alongside MI.

Prize money:

Winner Rs. 20 crores (US $ 2.41m)

Runners-up Rs. 13 crores (US $ 1.57m)

Third Rs. 7 crores (US $ 846k)

Fourth Rs. 7 crores (US $ 846k)

Orange Cap Rs. 15 Lakhs (US $ 18,000)

Purple Cap Rs. 15 Lakhs (US $ 18,000)

Emerging Player Rs. 20 Lakhs (US $ 24,000)

Most Valuable Player Rs. 12 Lakhs (US $ 14,500)

Super Striker Rs. 15 Lakhs (US $ 18,000)

Power Player Rs. 12 Lakhs (US $ 14,500)

Maximum Sixes Rs. 12 Lakhs (US $ 14,500)

Game Changer Rs. 12 Lakhs (US $ 14,500)