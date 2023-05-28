Nigerian court clears detained tanker crew, drops charges

Norwegian tanker crew acquitted, released after Nigerian court drops charges

The crew of the Norwegian vessel MT Heroic Idun, detained by Nigerian authorities on suspicion of crude oil piracy, has been released following the dropping of charges against them. Among the 26 crew members, 16 were Indians, including three from the state of Kerala, along with others from Poland, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. Passports have been returned, but it remains uncertain when they will reach home.

Months-long trials conclude

The release comes after an extended period of trials in a Nigerian court, during which international pressure mounted, highlighting that the ship and its crew were wrongfully framed and detained. Notably, among the crew members were Chief Officer Captain Sanu Jose and two Keralites, Milton De Coth and V Vijith, the latter being the brother of Vismaya, whose high-profile dowry harassment case received attention in Kerala in mid-2021.

Events at sea

The tanker, initially detained by the Equatorial Guinea Navy in the seas off West Africa last August, was handed over to Nigerian authorities in November. The Equatorial Guinea Navy had alleged crude oil theft and detained both the “Heroic Idun” and its crew, acting at the request of Nigeria, a significant oil producer.

On August 8, the vessel had arrived at Nigeria’s APCO Offshore Terminal to load crude oil. While awaiting their turn, the crew noticed another ship approaching. Fearing pirates, they attempted to steer away, but the Guinean Navy personnel seized the vessel. It was discovered that the “Heroic Idun” did not possess the necessary technical permit from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Navy to load crude oil, leading to a directive for the ship to leave Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The crew moved the vessel to international waters, assuming the approaching ship to be a potential threat. Men claiming to be naval officers from the unidentified vessel demanded inspection, but the “Heroic Idun” raised a danger alarm, as the other ship had not activated its automatic identification system. A Nigerian ship initially followed but later withdrew.

However, on August 14, the Guinean Navy intercepted the “Heroic Idun,” detaining both the ship and its crew while confiscating their passports and mobile phones. In September, the shipping company paid a significant fine to Guinea with the expectation of the crew’s release. Instead, Guinea transferred the ship and its crew to Nigerian authorities.