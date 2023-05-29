BMW unveils 8th-gen 5 Series: Details

Mumbai: German luxury auto maker BMW has unveiled its new 8th-gen 5 Series sedan. The new 5 Series is 85mm longer, 33mm wider and 35 mm taller than the car it replaces. The new BMW 5 Series measures 5,060mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,515mm in height, while it has a wheelbase of 2,995mm.

The new sedan comes with an all digital cabin. It uses the 12.3-inch instrument display along with a 14.9-inch infotainment display. The system uses the latest BMW iDrive 8.5 UI.

The new BMW 5 Series will make its debut with petrol – 520i, 530i and 540i, diesel – 520d and plug-in hybrid – 530e and 550e variants. The particular variants however will depend upon the market. The electric BMW i5 is offered in two variants – the eDrive40 and the M60 xDrive. The i5 eDrive40 uses a single motor producing 340bhp and 430Nm of torque while the M60 comes with a twin motor setup, delivering 601bhp and 820Nm of torque, with a claimed 0 to 100kmph time of 3.8 seconds.