JD(U) Displeased as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Attends Parliament Opening

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar expressed strong disapproval of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s participation in the inauguration of the new Parliament building, despite the party’s boycott. Kumar criticized Harivansh for compromising his intellectual integrity, stating, “You traded intellectual integrity for your high office.” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party’s leader, supported the boycott, calling it an attempt to rewrite history. Over 20 opposition parties, including JD(U), boycotted the function, advocating for President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate the building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite the party’s decision, Harivansh’s participation raised questions about his actions. Serving his second consecutive tenure in the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh has been the Deputy Chairman since 2018. The JD(U) withdrew from the BJP-led NDA last year and joined the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with RJD, Congress, and the Left.