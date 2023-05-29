Komaki launches 2023 Komaki TN 95: Price, features

Mumbai: Komaki has launched the 2023 Komaki TN 95 electric scooter. The new updated electric scooter is offered at a starting price of Rs 1,31,035 (ex-showroom). It is offered in Metal Grey and Cherry Red colours.

The updated model comes with anti-skid technology and LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) app-based smart batteries, which are fire-resistant. The 2023 Komaki TN 95 gets a dual disc brake system and a new key fob for keyless control. The electric scooter has a maximum speed of 85kmph. It has an 18-litre boot.

Other features include a dual LED headlamp, LED DRL, LED front winkers, TFT screen, onboard navigation, sound system, Bluetooth, on-ride calling, parking assist, cruise control and reverse assist.

The scooter is powered by a 5kW hub motor and uses a 50amp controller. The electric scooter has three gear modes — Eco, Sports and Turbo — with regen. Its battery requires four-five hours to get fully charged. The 2023 Komaki TN 95 is being offered in two variants depending on the range — 130-150km and 150-180km.

Below are the 2023 Komaki TN 95 prices (ex-showroom).

2023 Komaki TN 95 130-150km range – Rs 1,31,035

2023 Komaki TN 95 150-180km range – Rs 1,39,871