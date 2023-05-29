Party suspension for DMK official who arrested for assaulting revenue officer

A revenue officer who attempted to stop illegal sand mining was attacked by four sand smugglers, among them the DMK panchayat president. Maheshwaran, Dhanpal, Manikandan, and Kandasamy have all been identified as the accused. Maheshwaran was removed from his position as a party cadre after the accused were charged with crimes.

According to the police, Narasingapuram village in the Tiruvallur district’s Revenue Inspector (RI) P Prabhakaran received a tip on Saturday concerning illegal sand mining. During his inspection of the area, Prabhakaran found tools used in illegal mining and made an attempt to confiscate it.

Maheshwaran, the president of the Narsingapuram Panchayat, and the machine operators Dhanpal, Manikandan, and Kandaswamy argued with the tax inspector. Then they fled the scene after attacking him with stones.

Prabhakaran’s head and legs sustained serious injuries. He was admitted at the government hospital at Thiraiyur. The four were charged by Trichy Rural Police with violating sections 294(b), 341, 323, 353, 332, 307, 506(I), 379, and 21(IB) of the MMDR Act.