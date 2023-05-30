9 members of Indian fishing boat rescued by the Indian Coast Guard 

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued nine crew members stuck on an Indian fishing boat due to engine failure off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday. The Coast Guard said in a release that the ICG ship ‘Shoor,’ which was on operational patrol at the time, was immediately diverted to provide required assistance to the boat and its crew on the night of May 27. The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai notified the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Porbandar, Gujarat, about the boat at 11.45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the announcement, the boat was stranded approximately 120 kilometers off the coast of Mangrol in Gujarat owing to engine failure and had nine crew members on board. “The boat, which had suffered an engine defect due to fuel water contamination, could not be repaired at sea, so ICG Ship Shoor towed the boat in difficult weather conditions and rough seas,” according to the announcement. The boat was towed to Veraval dock and handed over for further repairs, according to the report.