Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,360, down by Rs 80.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $1,942.16 per ounce by. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,941.80. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.15 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.2% to $1,027.02, and palladium advanced 1.2% to $1,431.71.