Due to unpaid debt, Malaysian authorities impounded Pakistan International Airlines plane

A Boeing 777 belonging to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was taken by Malaysian officials on Tuesday due to a leasing issue, a report said.

According to ARY News, the aircraft, which had been leased from Malaysia, was seized at Kuala Lumpur International Airport for failing to pay $4 million in debts. The aircraft was taken after a court order.

Notably, the airport officials seized the same plane in 2021 due to the same problem. Later, it was made public when Pakistan provided a diplomatic guarantee about the settlement of debts, according to the article.

According to the report, the seized PIA plane was returned to Pakistan on January 27, 2021, carrying 173 passengers and crew members.