Gulf country reduces upper limit of recruitment costs of expats

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia has reduced the upper limit of recruitment costs from the Philippines. The cost is reduced to SR15,900 from SR17,288. The MHRSD said that the new upper cost does not include the Value-Added Tax (VAT).

MHRSD also announced new upper limit for the recruitment of domestic workers from Ethiopia to be SR6,900 — Sierra Leone: SR7,500 — Burundi: SR7,500 — Uganda: SR9,500 — Thailand: SR10,000 — Kenya: SR10,870 — Bangladesh: SR13,000 — Sri Lanka: SR15,000.

All the upper limits for the costs of recruitment for the mentioned nationalities do not include value-added tax.