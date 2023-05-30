Spaghetti Carbonara: a classic Italian dish

Ingredients:

– 1 pound of spaghetti

– 4 ounces of pancetta or bacon, diced

– 4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 4 large egg yolks

– 1 cup of grated Pecorino Romano cheese

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Instructions:

1. Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions and drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.

2. In a large skillet, cook the pancetta or bacon over medium heat until crispy.

3. Add the garlic to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant.

4. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and grated Pecorino Romano cheese.

5. Add the cooked spaghetti to the skillet with the pancetta and garlic and toss to combine.

6. Remove the skillet from the heat and pour the egg and cheese mixture over the spaghetti, tossing quickly to coat the spaghetti with the sauce. The heat of the spaghetti will cook the eggs and create a creamy sauce.

7. If the sauce is too thick, add some of the reserved pasta water to thin it out.

8. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

9. Garnish with fresh parsley (optional) and serve immediately.

This recipe is a classic Italian dish that is easy to make and delicious to eat. Spaghetti is a good source of complex carbohydrates and can help keep you full and satisfied. Pancetta or bacon add flavor and richness to the dish. Garlic is a good source of antioxidants and can help boost the immune system. Egg yolks are a good source of protein and can help build strong muscles. Pecorino Romano cheese is a good source of calcium and can help build strong bones. Salt and pepper add flavor and can help regulate fluid balance in the body. Fresh parsley adds a pop of color and freshness to the dish. Enjoy this spaghetti carbonara as a main course or as a side dish!