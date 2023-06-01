Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti took the oath of office as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on thursday. Justice Bhatti was sworn in by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan auditorium in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, state ministers, and several Kerala High Court judges, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan. Prior to being appointed Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on May 26, he served as Acting Chief Justice since April 24. Justice Bhatti, who was born in 1962, was admitted to the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1987 and began practicing in the High Court of Judicature of AP in Hyderabad. He was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2013.

Following that, he was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature in Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which he assumed in June 2014. When the Andhra Pradesh High Court was established in Amaravati in 2019, Justice Bhatti was sworn in as its justice. In 2019, he was transferred and appointed as a Judge of the Kerala High Court.