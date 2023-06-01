PM hit out at the Congress during rally organised in Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress during a rally in Ajmer on Wednesday as part of the BJP’s ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ to mark the end of the party’s nine-year rule at the Centre. In his speech at the crowd, he outlined his administration’s significant accomplishments and singled out Congress for suspected corruption prior to 2014. When it comes to looting, Congress makes no distinctions. The party loots every citizen of the country, including the poor, exploited, tribal communities, minorities, women, and the disabled, he claimed. That party receives an 85% commission on development works, the Prime Minister explained.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there has never been a lack of funds for development projects in the country. He did, however, emphasize the significance of utilizing the cash supplied by the government for development purposes. He claimed that the corrupt system created by the Congress during its rule was depleting the country’s resources and impeding its progress. The Prime Minister also chastised the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for obstructing the opening of the new Parliament building. “India has a new Parliament House, but the Congress has demolished this moment of national pride for selfish reasons.” “The Congress has insulted the hard work of 60,000 workers, as well as the country’s sentiments and aspirations,” added the Prime Minister.