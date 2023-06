Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,800, higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yelloew metal price lost by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange gold futures opened higher at Rs 60,301 per 10 gramm levels. In the international markets, price of spot gold price is oscillating around $1,981 per ounce levels.