Singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at her show 

According to authorities, popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay was shot during a celebratory gunfire at her event in Bihar’s Saran district. The event occurred on Tuesday in Sendurva village in the Janta Bazar police station area, but it was brought to light after videos of the act went popular on social media, according to authorities on Thursday. They stated that Upadhyay was struck on the left thigh and was taken to a private hospital in Patna following the incident. There was no complaint filed in relation to this incident. I also learned about it through social media. More information is being gathered, stated Janta Bazar Station House Officer (SHO) Nasruddin Khan. Her condition is now described as stable. Bihar Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai condemned it, telling PTI that celebratory firing was a criminal offense that people needed to comprehend. I was informed about it. It is strongly condemned, and action must be taken against the perpetrators. Celebratory gunfire, even with permitted firearms, at public meetings, religious sites, weddings, or other occasions is a criminal offense. The accused must face punishment, he stated. I am confident that the police will investigate how the incident occurred, who was involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired, he continued. Upadhyay’s relatives could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.