Ather Energy launches entry-level electric scooter: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced an entry-level electric scooter. The new scooter named ‘450S’ is offered at the starting price of Rs 129,999 (ex-showroom). Customers can now pre-book the Ather 450S from the company’s authorized store across India. Customers also can book the scooter online by visiting Ather Energy’s official website.

Also Read: Land Rover unveils new SUV: Details

The Ather 450S is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, which claims to provide a range of 115 km on a single charge and enables the scooter to reach a maximum speed of 90 kmph.