Odisha train tragedy: Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena confirms death toll hike to 233, over 900 injured

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed on Saturday that the death toll in the horrific train derailment in Balasore had risen to 233. ‘The death toll in the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore has risen to 233’, Jena said, reported ANI. The number of injured passengers is now at 900.

According to the officials 3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for the rescue operations at the accident spot. Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday took stock of the situation and reviewed the rescue operations at Control Room, SRC, Bhubaneswar. The CM ordered the provision of free medical treatment to all the injured victims in the BSKY facility hospitals and other private hospitals. Cost of medical expenses shall be borne by the state, he added.

Collectors, SP and officers of the district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendujhar have also been asked to supervise the rescue operation. The Control Room of SRC, Bhubaneswar is operational, officials informed further. Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS- Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, I&PR Department Sanjay Kumar Singh, MD, OSDMA Gyan Das are present in the Control room of SRC to monitor the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment. Chief Minister declared a day’s mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day. The Konkan Railway officials informed that the flagging off ceremony of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled in view of the tragic accident in Odisha. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he had ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore after hitting a goods train. According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday. ‘Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches’, Sharma said.