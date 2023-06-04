Maserati launches Maserati MC20 in India: Details

Mumbai: Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Maserati has introduced the Maserati MC20 in India. The maiden unit of the car has already been delivered to its owner. The company did not reveal the price of the car.

‘We are delighted to share that the Maserati MC20 is now available in India and to announce the delivery of the first MC20 in this country renowned for its appreciation of luxury and automotive excellence. Maserati continues to focus towards providing extraordinary customer experiences and availability of their latest models in India, thus, we foresee a sizeable surge in demand going forward, but in terms of business strategy, our distinctness will continue to remain on exclusivity and after-sales service to create a superior ownership experience for our customers,’ said Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India.

The Maserati MC20 supercar uses an all-new 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, 90-degree V6 petrol engine developed by engineers at Maserati. The engine delivers 630hp of maximum power. The car can accelerate from 0-100kmph in less than 3 seconds.