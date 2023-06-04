Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX: Price, features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX in the markets. The car is offered at a sticker price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Some of the features in both the variants are TFT high resolution HD display, HD rear view camera, Enhanced audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, and Voice assistant in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi). It gets the bigger Harman-sourced 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with over 180 voice commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard feature along with a new User Interface (UI).

Below is the variant-wise price of Tata Nexon EV in India:

NEXON EV PRIME PRICES IN INR LAKH (ALL PRICES ARE EX-SHOWROOM, ALL INDIA)

XM 14.49

XZ+ 15.99

XZ+ Lux 16.99

Dark XZ+ 16.19

Dark XZ+ Lux 17.19

NEXON EV MAX PRICES IN INR LAKH (ALL PRICES ARE EX-SHOWROOM, ALL INDIA)

XM 16.49

XM 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 16.99

XZ+ 17.49

XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 17.99

XZ+ Lux 18.79

XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 19.29

Dark XZ+ Lux 19.04

Dark XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 19.54