Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX: Price, features

Jun 4, 2023, 07:37 pm IST

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX in the markets. The car is offered at a sticker price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Some of the features in both the variants are TFT high resolution HD display, HD rear view camera, Enhanced audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, and Voice assistant in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi). It gets the bigger Harman-sourced 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with over 180 voice commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard feature along with a new User Interface (UI).

Below is the variant-wise price of Tata Nexon EV in India:

NEXON EV PRIME        PRICES IN INR LAKH (ALL PRICES ARE EX-SHOWROOM, ALL INDIA)

XM    14.49

XZ+  15.99

XZ+ Lux    16.99

Dark XZ+   16.19

Dark XZ+ Lux     17.19

NEXON EV MAX   PRICES IN INR LAKH (ALL PRICES ARE EX-SHOWROOM, ALL INDIA)

XM    16.49

XM 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger  16.99

XZ+  17.49

XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 17.99

XZ+ Lux    18.79

XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger   19.29

Dark XZ+ Lux     19.04

Dark XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger   19.54

 

 

 

