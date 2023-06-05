Flanders Cup 2023 Athletics: India’s Amlan Borgohain wins two gold medals

Merksem: India’s Amlan Borgohain bagged two gold medals, one each in the men’s 100 and 200-meter races at the Flanders Cup 2023 athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium. Flanders Cup is also known as the International Antwerp Athletics Gala.

Amlan Borgohain clocked 10.70 seconds to emerge as the fastest man of the meet. He holds the 100-meter national record of 10.25 seconds. In the 200 meter, Borgohain clocked 20.96 seconds to emerge winner ahead of Hofman 21.42 and Jamaica’s Samuel Rowe 21.88.