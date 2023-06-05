Gulf country launches new skill verification test for Indian job seekers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has made the Skill Verification Program (SVP) test mandatory for Indian job seekers. The SVP test will be mandatory for for certain professions. The decision was taken to improve the quality of professional work.

The skill verification exam must be given to apply for 19 professions. Recruiting agencies have been informed about the skill verification test by the Saudi Arabia Embassy in India.

The following visas required test:

Building Electrician

Plumber

Pipe Fitter

Automotive Electrician

Welder

Underwater Welder

Flame Cutter

Drilling Rig Electrician

Electrical Equipment Assembler

Electrical Transformer Assembler

Electrical Panel Assembler

Electrical Equipment Maintenance Worker

Electrical Cable Connector

Electrical Power Lines Worker

Electronic Switch Board Assembler

Black smith

Cooling Equipment Assembler

Heating, ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic.