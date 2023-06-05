In Chennai, a female police officer beats four drug users to protect a couple

A female Chennai police officer engaged a gang of four criminals on her own and saved a couple from harassment. On Saturday, a couple was cycling on the service road next to the PWD office at Marina Beach when the tragedy happened.

Four men on two motorbikes started riding after them, and one of the men purposefully swerved his motorcycle, dropping the pair. Then he got into a heated debate with them. Police claimed that the culprits were drug users.

The group made unwanted sexual approaches towards the woman and attempted to steal her mobile, which caused the situation to worsen. Despite a few bystanders seeing the harassment, none stepped forward to offer help.

Constable Kala, a woman, intervened and attempted to intimidate the harassers while she was on watch duty for the Armed Reserve. She immediately asked for support from other patrolling police officers when they did not appear to back down despite the threats.

‘Nobody intervened and he (the perpetrator) grew more confident. He even threatened to stab with a knife. I immediately called other police personnel on duty in nearby areas. The group of four then fled the spot,’ Kala said. She then went to the Marina Police station with the victim couple.

Based on their complaint, the police opened an investigation and, with the use of CCTV footage, located the perpetrators. All four of the perpetrators of the incident were arrested. Two motorcycles used by the offenders were also seized by the police. The incident is the subject of an investigation.