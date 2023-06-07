Canada announces visa-free entry for residents of this country

Toronto: Canada has announced visa-free entry for residents of Philippines . Canada informed that eligible Filipinos travelling by air for business or leisure will be granted visa-free entry to the country.

Canada has included the Philippines in its Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) programme. Eligible categories include Philippine passport holders who have a Canadian visitor’s visa in the past 10 years or a valid United States non-immigrant visa. These categories of Filipinos need only to apply for an eTA instead of a visa. This can be done through the website Canada.ca/etA. It costs 7 Canadian dollar.