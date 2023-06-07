Man arrested for allegedly trying to convert a woman to Islam

According to police, a man was detained in Sambhal UP on Wednesday for reportedly attempting to convert a woman to Islam. The 22-year-old Hindu woman informed police that the male, Zaid, presented himself as Anurag, but she discovered his true identity after discovering his Aadhaar card.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra, the complainant accused Zaid of exploitation, stealing money from her, and attempting to convert her to Islam. On Tuesday, a FIR was filed against Zaid at the Baniather police station under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (fraud), 370 (trafficking), 406 (breach of trust), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.