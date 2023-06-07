Naga Chaitanya’s action-thriller “Custody” will make its OTT debut on Prime Video

The action-thriller “Custody” starring Naga Chaitanya will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on June 9, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Prabhu’s Telugu film, written and directed by him, was released in theatres across the country in May. Kriti Shetty also appears in the film. According to Prime Video, the film will be accessible for streaming in Telugu and Tamil, with dubs in Malayalam and Kannada. In “Custody,” Chaitanya plays Shiva, a young constable faced with the risky mission of conveying a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. Shiva, unaware of Raju’s role as a vital witness against a powerful senior minister, becomes a target, along with the criminal he’s accompanying.

Shiva must safeguard Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courts as they traverse a perilous voyage. According to Prabhu, “Custody” offers a unique “blend of drama, action, and thrill” that caters to the audience’s preferences. We explored a new aspect to the character with Naga Chaitanya in the lead, which he plays flawlessly. And Kriti Shetty’s presence and charm light up the screen.’Custody’ is extremely special to me, and I am thrilled that audiences in over 240 countries and territories will be able to watch and enjoy it thanks to the exclusive global streaming premiere on Prime Video,” the filmmaker added. Srinivasaa Chitturi produced “Custody” under his production label Srinivasaa Silver Screen.