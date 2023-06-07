U-20 Asian Athletics Championships: Siddharth Choudhary wins gold medal

Yecheon: India’s Siddharth Choudhary won gold medal in the men’s shot put event at the Under 20 Asian Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea. The Indian athlete won gold medal with a personal best throw of 19.52 metres.

India’s Sharuk Khan (3000 metre steeplechase), Shivam Lohakare (Javelin), and Susmita (Long Jump) won silver medal in their respective events. Shakeel (800 metre) and the mixed relay team won the bronze medal.

India has till won 9 medals in the event.