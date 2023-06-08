In Rajasthan, 20 IPS officials transferred

According to an official order, twenty IPS officials have been transferred in Rajasthan. According to the directive, 15 of the 20 IPS officials have been assigned as OSD (Police) in newly announced districts. Vijay Kumar Singh, ADG Traffic, has been promoted to ADG Cyber Crime and Technical Services, while Hawa Singh Ghumaria, AGD Administration and Law and Order, has been promoted to ADG Traffic.

According to the decision issued by the Department of Personnel, IG RAC Rupinder Singh was transferred to Bharatpur as the Range IG, while Rahul Prakash, who was under transfer to Bharatpur as DIG, was transferred to Jaipur Police Commissionerate as Additional Commissioner Traffic and Administration.

Rameshwar Singh, DIG Traffic Jaipur Commissionerate, was transferred to PHQ as DIG Vigilance. The DoP issued another order to transfer 15 IPS officers to the post of OSD (Police) in the newly announced districts. They are Rajendra Kumar (Dudu), Raj Kumar Gupta (Kekri), Arshad Ali (Salumbar), Alok Srivastava (Shahpura), Pooja Awana (Anupgarh), Vineet Kumar Bansal (Phalodi), Surendra Singh (Khairthal), Narendra Singh (Beawar), Anil Kumar (Neem Ka Thana), Shailendra Singh Indoliya (Sanchore), Sushil Kumar (Gangapur City), Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay (Deeg), Ranjeeta Sharma (Kotputli-Behror), Hari Shankar (Balotra) and Praveen Nayak (Deedwana-Kuchaman).