BMW launches BMW M2 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW has launched the second generation M2 in India. The two-door sports coupe is offered in a single variant at a starting price of Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW M2 is arriving in limited numbers via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route.

The all-new BMW M2 is offered in a total of 5 colours- Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Toronto Red, and Zandvoort Blue. Inside the cabin, customers have a choice between Black or Cognac shades.

The BMW M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine. The engine delivers a top power of 460 bhp and a peak torque of 550 Nm. This power is harnessed by the rear wheels through an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. BMW M2 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.1 seconds. It has a top speed of 250 kmph. It comes equipped with adaptive M suspension as standard.

The new BMW M2 boasts a curved display housing a 14.9-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrumentation display with M-specific graphics. It also features Comfort access system, power seats with memory, M seat belts, adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, a Harman Kardon audio system, the BMW connected package, wireless charging, the M Shadowline trim with extended contents, and silver finish M light 19-inch alloy wheels up front and 20-inch wheels at the back.

Safety features include airbags for the driver and front passenger, as well as airbags for the rear seats, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function, and Active M Differential.