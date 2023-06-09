Electric motorcycles added to fleet of Kochi Traffic Police

As part of commemorating World Environment Day, Kerala police has added electric motorcycles to its fleet, marking a big step towards a sustainable and green future.

According to a senior police official who spoke to PTI, the Kochi Traffic Police Department has already accepted two electric motorcycles, and more would be accepted in the following days.

A private hospital donated the motorcycles to the police department as part of a sponsorship.

Through the use of specially made Revolt electric motorcycles, the department has embraced electric mobility.