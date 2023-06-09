Gulf country announces new visit visa

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced new visit visa. The Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced this. The authorities launched a new business visit visa named ‘visitor investor’ visa for businessmen. This visa can be applied by visiting https://enjazit.com.sa/.

These are the required documents for applying the new visa:

Original passport with a validity of six months, and at least two successive empty visa pages.

Non-US citizens must purchase health insurance from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Options for local health insurance providers will appear upon Enjaz form.

Following supporting documentation should be provided:

Electronic invitation letter from a Saudi company

Employment verification letter by the applicant’s US employer addressed to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C. confirming the applicant’s position and citing ‘business’ as purpose of travel on behalf of the company

Copy of the company’s business registration in Saudi Arabia and in the US

Additional documents may be requested, if needed.

For non-US citizens, a copy of green card or document confirming legal residence in the US.

The visa can also be applied by:

Applying in person at the embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Via Mail to the Embassy’s address: 601 New Hampshire Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C., 20037.

Through the Embassy’s authorised travel agencies.