Mercedes Benz launches G-Class in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury automaker, Mercedes Benz has launched G-Class in India. The G-Class 400d is offered in two variants namely G400d Adventure Edition and G400d AMG Line. The price starts at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). Customers can book the vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakhs. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

The G400d variants are powered by a powerful 6-cylinder diesel engine. The engine generates 326 bhp power and 700 Nm peak torque. The engine is paired with an automatic gearbox. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 210kmph.

The G400d Adventure Edition features a roof rack with C profile rails, a rear ladder with an anti-slip coating, a logo projector in the outside mirror, Professional roof luggage rack, Manufaktur Logo Package, Professional Line exterior package, Professional spare wheel holder, 18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver, a full-size spare wheel on the tailgate, an embossed logo on the door handle, and a Nappa Leather multifunction steering wheel.

The G 400d AMG Line features a multi-functional steering wheel, LED headlamps, and a stainless steel spare wheel cover, a silver underguard, 20-inch alloy wheels, a Burmester sound system, a sliding sunroof, ambient lighting, and a widescreen cockpit.