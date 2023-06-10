Lexus unveils TX 7-Seater SUV: Details

Mumbai: Japanese luxury automaker Lexus unveiled its TX 7-Seater SUV. The new three-row Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is designed exclusively for the North American market. TX SUV will be offered in different versions and a choice of 7 exterior colors: Cloudburst Gray, Wind Chill Pearl, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Nightfall Mica, Incognito, and Celestial Silver Metallic.

The 2024 Lexus TX SUV offers 3 different powertrain options. It introduces a 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid and a 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid. The TX 350 (available in FWD/AWD) gets a 2.4-litre turbocharged inline-4 engine. The TX 500h (only available in Direct4 AWD) features a 2.4-litre turbocharged Parallel Hybrid system and exclusive F Sport Performance. The TX 550h+ (also only available in Direct4 AWD) is a plug-in hybrid that combines a 3.5-litre V6 engine with Direct4.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new type of e-visas for visitors

The SUV comes with a 12.3-inch multi-information display, a head-up display, a 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display, wireless Apple CarPlay Integration, and Android Auto compatibility. Interior color options include Peppercorn, Birch, and Black, depending on the grade.

Safety features includes the Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Road Sign Assist (RSA), and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA).