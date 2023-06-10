Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 Tour H1 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading car makers in the country, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the Allto K10 Tour H1 in the Indian market. The price starts at Rs 4.80 lakhs and goes as high as Rs 5.70 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom).

The commercial hatchback is offered in 2 variants- Tour H1 1-litre 5MT and Tour H1 CNG 1-litre 5MT. The all-new Tour H1 will be available in three colours- Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White.

The All-New Tour H1 is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The engine delivers a top power of 65 bhp at 5500rpm in the petrol variant and 55.8 bhp power at 5300rpm in the CNG variant. It boasts a torque output of 89Nm at 3500rpm in Petrol mode and 82.1Nm at 3400rpm in CNG mode. Customers have the choice between Petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options.

The petrol-fueled Tour H1 has a fuel efficiency of 24.60 km/l. The S-CNG variant has a fuel efficiency of 34.46 km/kg. Safety features include dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminders for both front and rear passengers, engine immobilizer, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), speed limiting system, reverse parking sensors, and more.