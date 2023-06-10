National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixes retail prices of 23 drug formulations

New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 23 formulations. These include medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure. The authority fixed the prices under the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013.

The NPPA has fixed the price of one tablet of diabetes drug Gliclazide ER and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets at Rs 10.03. The retail price of one tablet of Telmisartan, Chlorthalidone & Cilnidipine tablets at Rs 13.17. The retail price of one tablet of pain reliever medication Trypsin, Bromelain, Rutoside Trihydrate and Diclofenac Sodium tablets has been fixed at Rs 20.51.

The NPPA has also revised ceiling price of 15 scheduled formulations under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (NLEM 2022). It has also fixed ceiling price of 2 scheduled formulations.Besides, it has fixed and revised ceiling price of 1 scheduled formulation.