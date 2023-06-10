Youth Congress’s three-day national executive meeting concludes

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) closed its three-day national executive conference on Friday with a determination to take the Congress party’s views to the masses through its campaign “Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo,” according to party officials. After the meeting in Hyderabad, IYC national president Srinivas B V told party officials and workers that young people will vote for the Congress in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Young people will vote for the Congress party in the Assembly elections at the end of 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. These elections are critical for us. As a youth group, we must carry out the party’s doctrine and guarantees in every state, he explained. Apart from other campaign plans for the approaching elections, the party’s election management initiatives such as “Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo”, “Buniyaad Yuva Sammelan”, “Youth Connect Programme” and “Ek Booth Paanch Youth” were discussed.