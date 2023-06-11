Border discussions between India and Bangladesh to begin in Delhi

Beginning Sunday, India and Bangladesh will have biennial border guarding talks in which the two sides are anticipated to discuss a variety of problems linked to preventing cross-border crimes and methods to improve synergy. On Saturday, a 15-member Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) team led by its director general (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan arrived in Delhi. Border Security Force (BSF) DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen and senior officers greeted them at the airport, according to officials.

The four-day talks will end on June 14 at a BSF camp in the southwest Delhi neighbourhood of Chhawla. There will also be discussions about developmental and infrastructure projects, as well as combined efforts to effectively implement the Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), according to the spokeswoman. The talks will be held for the 53rd time, with the last meeting taking place in July of last year, when the BSF delegation came to Dhaka. On India’s eastern flank, the BSF patrols the 4,096-kilometer international border with Bangladesh.

Between 1975 and 1992, these meetings were held annually, but in 1993, they were made biannual, with each party travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka alternately. According to a senior BSF officer, relations between the two countries and their border forces are quite excellent, and the conference is anticipated to strengthen these connections. The two sides will sign a ‘joint record of discussions’ at the end of the summit.