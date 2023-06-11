India and Bangladesh to hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces in Delhi

India and Bangladesh are set to engage in biannual discussions between their border guarding forces in Delhi starting from June 11. The talks will cover a wide range of topics related to combating cross-border crimes and exploring measures to improve collaboration.

Over the weekend, a 15-member delegation from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, the director general (DG) of the BGB, arrived in Delhi. Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), including DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen and senior officers, warmly greeted the delegation at the airport.

The four-day conference will come to a close on June 14 at a BSF camp located in Chhawla area of southwest Delhi.

The primary objective of the conference is to address border-related issues and foster better coordination between the two border guarding forces. According to a statement by a BSF spokesperson, discussions will center around joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes and the timely sharing of crucial information between the forces. Additionally, they will deliberate on developmental and infrastructural projects, as well as the effective implementation of the Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

This upcoming meeting marks the 53rd edition of the talks, with the previous session having taken place in July of the previous year, during which the BSF delegation traveled to Dhaka.

The BSF is responsible for guarding the 4,096-kilometer-long international border between India and Bangladesh, situated on India’s eastern side. Initially held annually from 1975 to 1992, these talks became biannual in 1993, with each side alternating between New Delhi and Dhaka, the national capitals, for the meetings.

A senior BSF officer had previously mentioned that the relationship between the two countries and their respective border forces is very strong, and the conference is expected to further enhance these ties. At the conclusion of the conference, a ‘joint record of discussions’ will be signed by both sides, summarizing the outcomes and agreements reached.