 Kidnapped minor Hindu girl recovered from Karachi by Pak Police

Police in Karachi have retrieved a minor Hindu girl who was allegedly kidnapped by an Aghan Pashtun family, forced converted to Islam, and married off to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Raveena Meghwal was abducted from Tando Allahyar’s Sanjar Chang area in Southern Sindh province and taken to Karachi, according to SSP Tando Allahyar Syed Saleem Shah. The girl’s family and the Pakistan Dahrawar Ittehad (PDI), an organisation advocating for minorities’ rights in Sindh province, filed a complaint regarding the kidnapping.

“After investigating the matter, we dispatched a team to Karachi, where the girl was safely recovered and returned to Mirpurkhas,” Shah explained. According to him, the Afghan Pashtun family said the girl converted to Islam and married Jamo Khan of her own free will.

When the girl and the accused appeared in a magistrate’s court in Tando Allahyar on Saturday, Jamo Khan and his lawyer produced a marriage certificate, but when the accused was asked to produce his national identity card, it was discovered that he didn’t even have a Pakistani NIC and was carrying an Afghan ID card. The girl was transported to a safe house and for a medical examination by Magistrate Saba Omar, who also stated that the girl’s statement will be recorded later. The magistrate allowed the girl to meet with her parents and relatives in court, where she informed the media that she was kidnapped and taken to a house in Karachi, where Jamo Khan had a person and some witnesses read a ‘Nikah’ (marriage contract) after forcing her to first convert to Islam.