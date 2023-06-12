Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces holidays

Dubai: The UAE has announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced the holidays for employees in federal ministries and entities.

The holidays will be from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 as per the Islamic Hijri calendar. The corresponding Gregorian calendar dates will be determined on June 18 after spotting the crescent moon. The sighting of crescent moon signals the start of an Islamic month.Dhul Hijjah 9 is Arafat Day — which is considered the holiest day in Islam. The 3 days after are to mark Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.

As per astronomical calculations Eid is expected to fall June 28. The break, therefore, is likely to be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30. Employees will resume work on Monday, July 3.